Inaugural Family Winter Fest takes place in Kelowna

With the goal of bringing people together, the inaugural Family Winter Fest took place at Parkinson Recreation Centre on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Landmark District, City of Kelowna, BGC Okanagan, and YMCA of Southern Interior worked together to put this free event on for the public as stations with games, crafts, and activities were set up inside and outside the rec centre and fun for the whole family.

“We recognize the positive impact these organizations make in developing active, healthy families in our community,” said Stober Group Director of Property Management Louise Pelletier. “We are passionate about working with those who share our values, help improve quality of life for others and build a foundation of a healthy and hopeful community.”

The Kelowna Fire Department was on hand with a fire truck, which gave people the chance to learn about fire safety. Folks also had the chance to take their photo with Santa, while at another station, kids could write letters to Santa.

Pacific Sport Okanagan had the gym area as people could learn how to play wheelchair basketball.

On top of all the vendors and activities, two road hockey rinks were also set up in the rec centre’s parking lot for people to play.

The pool and the fitness centre were also free all day long.

