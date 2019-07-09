Cadets arrive at Vernon Cadet Training Centre and go through intake.(C/Warrant Officer Justin Norman, Cadet Correspondent, Vernon Cadet Training Center)

Hundreds of cadets converge in Okanagan

Traning Centre welcomes more than 900 youth

Vernon Cadet Training Centre has officially kicked off summer training with the arrival of more than 900 cadets on Sunday, July 7.

Over the next six weeks, army, sea and air cadets from across western Canada will be receiving instruction and training in a variety of specialties at the centre including music, ceremonial drill, marksmanship, fitness and sports, and expedition. In addition to these unique experiences and skills, cadets will finish the summer with new friends and a new sense of confidence.

“This summer marks our 70th year at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre. We are very proud of our presence here in Vernon, and the warm welcome we receive each year from businesses and residents,” said Lieutenant Colonel Miroslav Novak, Commanding Officer. “Citizenship is an integral part of the Cadet Program and we continue to see the cadets learn to give back to their communities and become engaged and active citizens here at the training centre and when they return home.”

Throughout the summer, cadets from the training centre will perform in a number of public engagements including the Okanagan Military Tattoo and Penticton Peach Festival. The VCTC annual end of summer Sunset parade will be held this year on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

Vernon CTC offers summer training to more than 1,000 youth each summer, led by approximately 205 adult staff and 210 senior cadets. The local CTC is one of four training centres in B.C. and the only one on the mainland.

Cadets who are selected for summer training attend at no cost to themselves or their families.

The Cadet Program in B.C. comprises 7,400 youth and 1,200 adult staff in more than 80 communities.

