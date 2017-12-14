Holiday Train rolls through the Shuswap

Sicamous residents enjoy the CP Rail Holiday Train during its stop in that town on Thursday, Dec. 14. -Image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Hundreds of people have gathered in Sicamous, Canoe and Salmon Arm for the arrival of the CP Rail Holiday Train in the Shuswap.

The popular decorated train, which also carries celebrity and musical performers, including Alan Doyle and the Beautiful Band, will entertain guests and continue the journey from Canoe through Salmon Arm to Notch Hill. The train will be in Chase on Friday before working its way towards the final stop in Port Moody. Santa is also a special guest for the journey.

As of the stop in Sicamous, the train was running on schedule and is set to arrive in downtown Salmon Arm at 8 p.m. and Notch Hill at 9:30 p.m.

The CP Holiday Train program launched in 1999 and has since raised more than $13 million and four million pounds of food for communities along CP’s routes in Canada and the United States.

Beginning in Montreal, Quebec, on November 25 and 26, two trains have made the festive journey, travelling through both the U.S. and Canada to bring holiday cheer to 171 communities along CP’s network.

Each event is completely free, with CP encouraging every attendee to open their cupboards or wallets to ease hunger needs in their community. Local food banks will be accepting donations at each stop to ensure those less fortunate can access adequate food this holiday season and year-round.

