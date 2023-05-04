Historic Lake Country

This historic photo is of cars travelling from Vernon to Oyama (safety in numbers) from Alan Aldred’s Manuscript.
~Lake Country Museum & Archives
A look back in time…
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
