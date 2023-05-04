This historic photo is of cars travelling from Vernon to Oyama (safety in numbers) from Alan Aldred’s Manuscript. (Lake Country Museum & Archives photo)

This historic photo is of cars travelling from Vernon to Oyama (safety in numbers) from Alan Aldred’s Manuscript. (Lake Country Museum & Archives photo)

Historic Lake Country

A look back in time…

This historic photo is of cars travelling from Vernon to Oyama (safety in numbers) from Alan Aldred’s Manuscript.

~Lake Country Museum & Archives

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historyLake CountryLocal History

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Beer-themed trip on the line with Kelowna’s ale trail passport

Just Posted

Lake Country Art Gallery curator Wanda Lock with feline Robin. (contributed/Lake Country Art Gallery)
Cats rule, dogs drool: Lake Country Art Gallery’s upcoming exhibit all for felines

20 Kelowna and West Kelowna breweries are participating in the BC Ale Trail passport from May 1-31. (Contributed)
Beer-themed trip on the line with Kelowna’s ale trail passport

Group heads out for a night hike at Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park. (RDCO/Submitted)
Dark sky at night, Kelowna’s delight: Park gets nocturnal designation

The Kelowna Pipe Band, seen in this photo from 2019, celebrates its centennial on May 6, 2023. (Kelowna Pipe Band Facebook)
Kelowna Pipe Band celebrating 100 years