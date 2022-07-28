Historic Lake Country

Boating on the lake in 1920

This historic photo is of Alice Rheam and Noel Rheam boating on the lake in August 1920. Photo provided by Lake Country Museum & Archives

~History column provided by Lake Country Museum & Archives

historyLake CountryLocal History