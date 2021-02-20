A building at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road in Summerland has been a downtown landmark since 1907. The building, originally the Summerland Supply Co. building, has had many uses over the years. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

A building at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road in Summerland has been a downtown landmark since 1907. The building, originally the Summerland Supply Co. building, has had many uses over the years. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Historic 1907 building still a Summerland landmark

Intersection of Main Street and Victoria Road has seen numerous business changes over the years

Much of Summerland’s downtown has gone through changes since the late 1940s, but the building at the corner of what is now Main Street and Victoria Road North remains a landmark in the community.

The building, constructed in 1907 for the Summerland Supply Co., is the oldest commercial building in Summerland.

READ ALSO: Downtown building has long history

READ ALSO: Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store opened in 1949

In 2015, it was designated as a historically significant building. Over the years, it has been the home of many businesses, including retail clothing stores, flower stores, a photography studio, a real estate office and more.

The second storey was once used as a school classroom in 1908 for high school students while a new school building was under construction.

Across the street from this building, the former 76 Gasoline service station site has also seen other uses over the years.

It is best remembered as the Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store. Jerry and Edith Hallquist and their family opened the store on Oct. 20, 1949 and over the years it was one of Summerland’s top attractions.The building was expanded in 1963.

Many Okanagan residents still remember the Crazy Days sales, which were introduced in the 1970s. An estimated 4,000 people would pass through the store during the week-long sales events.

The Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store closed its doors in 1996. Today, the Summerland Home Hardware store and Summerland Physiotherapy and Sports Care operate out of the location.

The small Smith and Henry building at the left of the picture is no longer standing. In its place, the Beanery Cafe is at that location.

The buildings in Summerland do not represent the only changes to the downtown. Even the street names have been changed.

In the 1920s and 1930s, Victoria Road was known as Hastings Street and Main Street was known as Granville Avenue.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Summerland’s downtown in 2021 bears some resemblance to the area in the early 20th century, but there have been many changes over the years. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland’s downtown in 2021 bears some resemblance to the area in the early 20th century, but there have been many changes over the years. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Previous story
Ice skating at Stuart Park rink comes to a close
Next story
Ratio takes top chili honours at Vernon Winter Carnival

Just Posted

(File)
Crash closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Road closed over Rogers Pass

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce hosted its first in a series of town halls Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Chamber photo)
Town hall focuses on Vernon’s economic recovery

A trio of politicians discussed how the city and province can bounce back from COVID-19

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
59 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 7,131

A city staff report says 52 vandalism incidents in 2020 has cost the City of Vernon an additional $42,000 in cleanup costs of the downtown transit terminal bathrooms. (City of Vernon)
Vandals cost Vernon $42K to clean up downtown washrooms

After 52 incidents of vandalism and 85 bylaw visits, council to consider cutting bathroom hours

Ratio Coffee and Pastry was named the winner of the 12th annual Chili Cook Off at the Vernon Winter Carnival, which wrapped up Feb. 14, 2021. (Ratio photo)
Ratio takes top chili honours at Vernon Winter Carnival

The Downtown Vernon Association highlighted some COVID-friendly activities from this year’s Carnival

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

A building at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road in Summerland has been a downtown landmark since 1907. The building, originally the Summerland Supply Co. building, has had many uses over the years. (Summerland Museum photo)
Historic 1907 building still a Summerland landmark

Intersection of Main Street and Victoria Road has seen numerous business changes over the years

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Most Read