Highly photogenic Vernon Labradoodle to grace Canada-wide calendar

Lily Rose, a six-year-old Labradoodle from Vernon, has been selected from more than 60,000 entries to star in Bosley’s 2021 fundraising calendar. (Contributed)

Meet Vernon’s four-legged supermodel.

Lily Rose, a six-year-old Labradoodle from Vernon, will soon be gracing the walls of hundreds of thousands of homes across Canada, having been selected to star in the Bosley’s by Pet Valu 2021 fundraising calendar.

The photogenic pup with curly golden fur was chosen from more than 60,000 entries. Lily Rose, who loves water almost as much as she loves birds, will kickstart the new year as the calendar’s January model.

The annual calendar contains photos of 17 adorable Canadian pets — including dogs, cats, a hamster, a budgie and a hedgehog — and is available for a give-what-you-can donation at all Bosley’s, Pet Valu, Tisol and Total Pet stores in Canada starting Friday, Oct. 30.

All donations go towards Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, a national charity that provides Canadians with a medical or physical disability with a guide dog at no cost.

The Foundation relies on donations to cover the roughly $25,000 that goes into training and delivering a guide dog. Pet Valu marketing manager Alison Preiss says there’s plenty of need for donations this year.

“The Dog Guides do amazing work every year, but this year, in particular, I think it’s such an important time to support them and we’re thrilled to do it,” she said.

“It’s really quite majestic,” Preiss said of Lily’s Rose’s photo entry. “It’s such a beautiful representation of her part of the country. When we think of B.C. we think of that beautiful mountainscape and those beautiful streams, and I think this photo ties that all together.”

Brendan Shykora

