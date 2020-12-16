High school students spread holiday cheer to Kelowna’s long-term care homes

A teacher’s idea and the talents of the Jazz 12 students at Okanagan Mission Secondary (OKM) created some holiday cheer for seniors living in care homes.

Students studying at home were asked to record individual performance tracks with their instruments to the song Silver Bells.

Megan Frederick, music director at Okanagan Mission Secondary, compiled them to create a holiday video for all the employees, family members and residents of the long-term care and assisted living homes.

Frederick reached out to three care homes: Glenmore Lodge and Spring Valley Care Home, located in Kelowna, as well as Stuart Lake Hospital in her hometown of Fort St. James.

“Like everyone else, I was really moved by the challenges long-term care facilities have had during this pandemic and I understand what it’s like to not be able to see your loved ones at this time,” Frederick said in a news release.

