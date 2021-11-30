Help Jillian Harris support families in need this holiday season

Team Jilly’s 12 Days of Giving Campaign runs from Dec. 1 to 12. In 2020, with generous donations from local businesses and individuals, 32 families in need were supported.

For anyone looking for a way to give back this holiday season, Jillian Harris and her team have you covered. Team Jilly’s annual Sponsored Families Campaign kicks off on Dec. 1, and they’re encouraging businesses and individuals to join them and give what they can to support Central Okanagan families in need.

The Jilly Box has donated $10,000 as part of their contribution to the 12 Days of Giving Campaign that’s occurring simultaneously.

Sponsoring local families during the holidays is a tradition that Harris and her team continue to honour as part of her company’s way of giving back to the community. Their Sponsored Families Campaign focuses on supporting the immediate needs of families in vulnerable communities, strengthening their ability to thrive, and fostering a more inclusive sense of community.

“On top of systemic issues, it’s been a very difficult year for many families with wildfires this summer, flooding this fall, and the ongoing pandemic,” says Harris, founder and creative director of Jillian Harris Design and The Jilly Academy, and co-founder of The Jilly Box. “We want to help provide as many families as we can with the ability to obtain the basics and raise their spirits with some fun gifts too. The Jilly community and the Okanagan community are so generous and kind and I know we can do amazing things together this year.”

There are many ways to support Team Jilly’s Sponsored Families Campaign. Individuals can donate to Sponsored Families from Dec. 1 to 12 during the 12 Days of Giving Campaign, and their donation will also count as an entry toward winning some amazing prizes from some of Jillian’s favourite brands.

Kelowna-based technology platform Do Some Good is also helping Team Jilly spread the word. Through its partnership with Black Press Media, any stories Team Jilly posts about their holiday initiatives on Do Some Good also appear on local media sites across B.C. The platform also creates a space to amplify some of Team Jilly’s partner agencies like Mamas for Mamas, KCR Community Resources and the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank. Harris and her team want everyone to join the movement to Do Some Good this holiday season.

“The holidays should be a magical time of warmth, family, generosity and compassion, and we want to work together to make things better for everyone to experience the joy of the season,” Harris says. “We encourage businesses, families and individuals to give what they can during our 12 Days of Giving to support our Sponsored Families, and the amazing organizations who work hard to help create a more equitable society. We’re excited to work with the community to spread some holiday cheer and help those who need uplifting.

Harris also thanked the community-centered, Canadian brands that have supported the Sponsored Families Campaign this season: Laid Back Snacks, Saje Natural Wellness, Hatley, Clearly, Pomme Salon, Joe Fresh, Haven Sleep Co., Revival by Martin & Co. and Nature Bee.

In 2020, Team Jilly, with generous donations from local businesses and individuals, supported 32 families in need. Families are chosen by local community organization partners who directly serve the community year round.

