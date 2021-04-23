A Great Blue Heron carries a stick on April 16, 2021 on its way to its nesting colony in Salmon Arm, high up in large Douglas Fir trees. (Photo courtesy of John Woods)

A Great Blue Heron carries a stick on April 16, 2021 on its way to its nesting colony in Salmon Arm, high up in large Douglas Fir trees. (Photo courtesy of John Woods)

Great Blue Herons seen carrying construction materials across Salmon Arm

Marsh birds move high into trees to build their large nests

While human beings in Salmon Arm are busy doing spring-oriented activities like digging in gardens and jogging on trails, so too are the resident Great Blue Herons.

John Woods, a recent resident of Salmon Arm with a keen interest in birds and bird-watching, said he has been amazed how many people are interested in birds in this community.

The heron he photographed was one of a convoy of adult herons carrying sticks and twigs to their nesting colony high up in large Douglas Fir trees. The photo was taken about one kilometre from Shuswap Lake.

“It can be quite amazing to see what looks like a bush with wings as the herons fly across the sky,” he said.

Read more: 2018: Herons build new colony hear Fifth Street

Read more: Unusual winged visitor makes a stop in the Shuswap

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BirdwatchingSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Getting back to nature: Kelowna forestry students plant for a better tomorrow
Next story
Kelowna BC SPCA hosts Virtual Murder Mystery Night

Just Posted

Six men were charged i relation to a large-scale drug lab bust in Lumby in 2018. Three of them were sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Trio behind Lumby meth lab get 3 years jail

Three men were charged in relation to a 2018 drug lab, which RCMP said was among biggest in province

Vernon firefighters responded to a hedge fire Thursday, April 23, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Hedge fire snuffed by Vernon man with garden hose

Fire crews were called out to 25th Avenue around 41st Street

Davison Orchards is ready to open its doors to guests Thursday, April 29 at 9 a.m. (Contributed)
Popular Vernon farm set to open for season

Davison Orchards ready to welcome back guests

Bob Dhillon, CEO of Mainstreet Equity, is in the process of purchasing a multi-unit rental property in Vernon to upgrade and create improved homes for area renters. The company owns 352 properties in 15 cities across western Canada but this is the first in the North Okanagan. (Mainstreet Equity photo)
Major investor picks up Penticton, Vernon rental housing

Bob Dhillon recently flew his private jet to the Okanagan to look at inventory

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man dies after Okanagan Connector rollover

A passenger survived and is being treated in hospital for his injuries

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna’s Sandalwood Retirement Resort

Ten residents and one staff member tested positive for the virus and one person has died

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)
Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes is reminding off-road vehicle riders to renew their permits. (Spotlight file photo)
Police urge off-road vehicle riders in Tulameen to renew permits before the end of April

About 400 permits, which are free, need to be renewed

Skaha Lake Middle School. (File photo)
More COVID exposures at Penticton middle school

This is the second recent exposure at Skaha Lake Middle school

Most Read