Golfers raise funds for Summerland Food Bank

Breakfast league collects $500 in support

Members of the Summerland Golf and Country Club have donated funds to the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre.

On May 3, the golf club’s Men’s Breakfast League contributed $500 to the food bank.

The league normally has breakfast before their monthly game, but as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions at the club, the members chose to donate their funds to help the clients at the food bank.

Les Brough, a golfer and also the treasurer of the food bank, said while the golf course is open, there are no touch points at the course. There are no rakes along the course and the pins are left in the holes throughout the game.

Brough said the community has been generous in donating to the food bank.

“Every time we’ve reached out to the community, they’ve responded,” he said.

Most Read