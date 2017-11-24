Giving Tuesday will be celebrated in Vernon on Nov.28

Giving Tuesday Okanagan mobilizes to celebrate the global day of giving November 28

Just as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, GivingTuesday is the opening day of the giving season.

Giving Tuesday, which follows popular shopping days, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is a movement that encourages people to support causes important to them. Since 2013, Giving Tuesday has united millions of Canadians to support and champion the causes they believe in and the communities in which they live.

So far more than 6,000 Canadian charities, businesses and community groups have used Giving Tuesday to rally generosity and help make the world a better place in countless ways.

The Giving Tuesday Okanagan civic movement kicked off in 2015 with mayoral proclamation events in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon. Their goal for 2017 is to encourage organizations and individuals to give back to their community with time, talent or treasure.

Their goal for 2017 is to encourage organizations and individuals to give back to their community with time, talent or treasure.

Linda Yule, of United Way NOCS said the Okanagan community is very generous and we all contribute to its success.

“United Way has joined with others in this civic movement,” Yule said.

“It’s an opportunity to encourage citizens to serve others today, and every day of the year.”

This year’s Giving Tuesday civic celebration takes place at noon at Vernon City Hall. The community celebration is supported by Starbucks & Tim Hortons

