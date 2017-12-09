Getting crafty in Kelowna

The fifth annual Craft Culture event is on this weekend at Prospera Place

Central Okanagan residents are getting crafty this holiday season as Prospera Place is opening its doors once again for the highly anticipated holiday event, Craft Culture.

On Dec. 9 and 10, shoppers are given the opportunity to find that perfect, one-of-a-kind gift for a friend or loved one. As Craft Culture enters its fifth year, generations of visitors and locals will come together to support artisans from B.C. and beyond as they showcase their work to the City of Kelowna, according to Craft Culture.

This one-stop shop is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to browse more 175 booths of uniquely designed goods, ranging from fine knits and toys to jewelry and home décor.

This weekend at @prosperaplace! Skip the malls and get your holiday shop on at Kelowna's largest xmas shopping event! #handmade #shoplocal A post shared by Craft Culture (@craftcultureshows) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:04am PST

“We aim to cater to all kinds of interests, hobbies and groups so that you can complete all of your holiday shopping in one place.” said event producer Karalyn Lockhart. “The event is an experience in itself where you can look through an assortment of beautiful, high quality, hand-made products, listen to the vendor’s stories, purchase that perfect gift and enjoy entertainment and live music, all under one roof.”

Bring the whole family down and enjoy the kids’ area with games and activities provided by the City of Kelowna’s Park & Play program, virtual reality demos, and coloring stations. Don’t forget your camera and snap a selfie or a group picture in the Holiday Themed photo booth. The City of Kelowna’s Santa Sleigh Bus will be parked in front of Prospera Place Sunday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Families are invited to come see the bus, bring a donation and take a photo with Santa, according to Craft Culture.

For the full schedule of events, visit www.craftculture.ca.

Admission is $5 per person and kids under 12 are free. Partial proceeds of all door sales will be donated to Mamas for Mamas. The first 50 people through the day, for both days, receive a bag full of swag. Once inside, you can enter to win one of 40 amazing door prizes donated by the vendors.

Show hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

