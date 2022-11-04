Get ready to hit the slopes as heavy snow falls on the Okanagan resorts

Both Big White and Silverstar are expecting more than 10 centimetres on snow

Grease your snowboards and sharpen your skis – the first big snowfall of the season is hitting the mountains throughout the Okanagan.

At Big White Ski Resort, the mountain is expecting 10-20 centimetres throughout the day and another 5-15 cm overnight. More snow is in the forecast throughout the weekend with an estimated 2-4 cm on Saturday and 5-10 cm on Sunday.

The high at the mountain today is -2 with winds ranging from 30-40 km/h and gusts reaching 70-80 km/h.

SilverStar Mountain Resort in Vernon is expecting 11-19 cm of new snow today and light snow overnight.

Snowy conditions are expected throughout the weekend across the Okanagan, with more snow in higher elevations.

Big White’s opening day is set for Nov. 24, while SilverStar should be open by Dec. 2.

