Get a-mazed at O’Keefe

Ranch corn maze now open daily until September

The O’Keefe Ranch welcomes guests of all ages to find their way through our brand new corn maze.

The Summertime Corn Maze is good old fashioned fun for everyone.

It takes between 20 and 30 minutes to reach the end of the 2 1/2 acre maze and it’s full of twists and turns to keep you guessing.

Take your time and stroll through the stocks or make it a race to see who finishes first.

Learn some corny fun-facts along the way; it will be a-maze-ing!

Open daily until mid September. Admission rates start at $5 for children.

