Fur Brigade Trail was transportation route in Okanagan Valley

Transportation corridor passed through Nicola Prairie, now Summerland

The earliest Okanagan maps identified many lakes and rivers, but only a couple of sites. Nicola Prairie (Summerland) was one of those identified sites.

The only transportation route was the Brigade Trail that went through Summerland.

Amelia Douglas (nee Connolly), wife of the first governor of the Colony of British Columbia, James Douglas, rested here in 1831. She was travelling from Fort Kamloops to Fort Vancouver to see her husband.

She was pregnant at the time (she had 13 children.)

James Douglas was the governor of Vancouver Island from 1851 to 1863 and the governor of British Columbia from 1858 to 1864.

Prior to his work as governor of British Columbia, Douglas has been a fur trader.

The Brigade Trail, which passed through Summerland, played a role in British Columbia’s history in the 19th century.

