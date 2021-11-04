Fundraisers launched for two men displaced by Kelowna house fire

Nathan Noble and Nicholas Pichler were two of the four displaced by the fire

Fundraising campaigns have been launched for two Kelowna men who have been displaced after their home caught on fire on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Kelowna fire crews responded to a report of a house fire on the 900-block of Fuller Avenue. When crews arrived at the scene, the back of the house was entirely engulfed in flames, with the fire approaching a nearby home.

The families of Nicholas Pichler and Nathan Noble, who both lived in the house, launched fundraising campaigns for the young men.

Jody Pichler, Nicholas’ mother, said he had lost everything in the fire, including his eight-year-old cockatiel named Lucifer, but is grateful he came out of it alive.

“He has a passion for photography and is working towards capturing special moments of others,” she wrote on his fundraising page.

“He works hard and this was his first time renting. I am hopeful that this is something that you are interested in helping because he could use it right now.”

Barb Noble, Nathan’s mother, wrote on his fundraising page that it was an incredibly stressful morning when they first found out the house he lived in was on fire. When he didn’t answer her phone calls, she rushed to the burning house.

“To my relief upon reaching the scene, the fire department assured me all had made it out safe,” she said.

Nathan was the sole occupant of the home when the fire started, Barb added.

“Thanks to a stranger banging on the door, he was woken and got to safety.

“The good news is they are all safe but are now left to start over again and have lost everything… I am hoping to raise enough to give them a chance to replace the essentials and get a fresh start.”

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, the fire is not suspicious but it remains under investigation.

“The fire was knocked down from the outside and then extinguished with an interior attack,” platoon captain Tim Light said.

To donate to Nicholas, visit this page. To donate to Nathan, visit this page.

