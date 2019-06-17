Kelowna classic car owner Ted Anderson shines up his 1965 Impala at the 2017 car show. (Barry Gerding - Black Press)

Father’s Day in Kelowna recap: cars, bars and … ‘chew chew’ trains

Good job, pops. Keep it up, or you’re getting a coffee mug next year

Whether you celebrated by kicking back and having your children tend to you like a squire feeds a king from the grapevine; or went downtown to check out the car show; or maybe it was a day to celebrate the life of a lost loved one and remember their dedication as a family member; yesterday was all about the fathers, both present and past.

Kelowna’s Father’s Day began at 9 a.m. when the chief flipped a pancake at Community Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast and Carwash, hosted by Joe Rich Fire on Highway 33.

The cost of breakfast and car wash were by donation and all the proceeds went to the Joe Rich Fire Rescue Equipment Fund.

Afterwards, the annual Boyd Autobody and Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show showed off its grand display of luxurious cars.

Check out these rip-roarers and local residents enjoying the sunny day.

The exhibit aimed to please, as the selection varied from every car across the spectrum.

And if you missed it, Capital News shared 10 facts about Father’s Day that you might not have heard of before.

To cap off Father’s Day for 2019, watch this video of fathers trying to out-last eachother in a dad-joke standoff.

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan gathering for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Just Posted

A Kelowna medical research company needs adults with autism spectrum disorder for a study

Three-hundred-fifty patients worldwide will participate in the study

Father’s Day in Kelowna recap: cars, bars and … ‘chew chew’ trains

Good job, pops. Keep it up, or you’re getting a coffee mug next year

COPA for Kids flies children across Okanagan

Over 200 children participated in the event

Michael McDonald to play in Kelowna

The five-time Grammy Award winner has sold out Mission Hill Family Estate Winery

Lake Country staff look to apply for $25,000 grant

The money would go towards purchasing new fire equipment

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Police probe report of shooting as Raptors rally continues

There were reports of a woman being injured at the event that celebrates the team’s NBA title win

Fatal motorcycle crash in South Okanagan

Motorcycle operator drove into a barb wire fence on Enterprise Way before stopping

Top classic car show cruises back into the South Okanagan

Peach City Beach Cruise runs June 21 to 23 in Penticton

North Okanagan adds wildfire protection

“The important message we would like to get out is that there are actions that people can take to make their homes less susceptible to the threat of wildfires”

Dangerous driving in Keremeos and Vernon nets jail time

Gary Patrick Richard will serve 73 days in jail for dangerous driving and other offences

Oil and gas sector cautious as deadline on Trans Mountain decision nears

Trudeau government expected to announce whether it will approve pipeline for second time on Tuesday

Skipping school costs a dozen B.C. students chance at a new car

Cowichan’s Jared Lammi showed up and won $5,000 cheque toward vehicle, but he can’t drive

Portion of Okanagan highway closed due to vehicle incident

Accident happened on Highway 6 a few kilometres east of the Village of Lumby; detour in effect

Most Read