Father’s Day in Kelowna recap: cars, bars and … ‘chew chew’ trains

Good job, pops. Keep it up, or you’re getting a coffee mug next year

Kelowna classic car owner Ted Anderson shines up his 1965 Impala at the 2017 car show. (Barry Gerding - Black Press)

Whether you celebrated by kicking back and having your children tend to you like a squire feeds a king from the grapevine; or went downtown to check out the car show; or maybe it was a day to celebrate the life of a lost loved one and remember their dedication as a family member; yesterday was all about the fathers, both present and past.

Absolutely beautiful Sunday in Kelowna. Happy Fathers Day to all the dads out there. — Okanagan Lodging (@Okanaganlodging) June 17, 2018

Kelowna’s Father’s Day began at 9 a.m. when the chief flipped a pancake at Community Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast and Carwash, hosted by Joe Rich Fire on Highway 33.

The cost of breakfast and car wash were by donation and all the proceeds went to the Joe Rich Fire Rescue Equipment Fund.

Afterwards, the annual Boyd Autobody and Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show showed off its grand display of luxurious cars.

Check out these rip-roarers and local residents enjoying the sunny day.

The exhibit aimed to please, as the selection varied from every car across the spectrum.

Happy Fathers Day! pic.twitter.com/spAQVpOFFd — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) June 16, 2019

And if you missed it, Capital News shared 10 facts about Father’s Day that you might not have heard of before.

What do you call a train carrying bubble gum? A Chew Chew train 🚂 #HappyBirthday #DadJokes — Cassie 👮🏻‍♀️🇺🇸🚨🚨🏒🥅🚨🚨🔥💥 (@lilmscass) June 17, 2019

To cap off Father’s Day for 2019, watch this video of fathers trying to out-last eachother in a dad-joke standoff.

First one to laugh, loses! 😂 Our Dad Jokes were at another level this year for Dad Fest! #FathersDay #DadJokes pic.twitter.com/kueDIb4TTf — Church @ The Springs (@thespringsfl) June 17, 2019

@davidvenn_

David.venn@kelownacapnews.com

