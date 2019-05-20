Falkland ropes in final day of stampede

101st annual event went off without a hitch over May long weekend

One more day of rodeo action is roped in for Falkland today.

The Falkland Stampede wraps up today with the rodeo kicking off at 1 p.m. You can also catch the Heavy Horse Pull at 11 a.m.

See: Family tradition saddled for Falkland stampede

From saddle bronc riding and bull riding to a concession with ample food choices and booths for kids, there’s something for everyone. Tickets are available at the gate or online at www.falklandstampede.ca.

While the cowboys are sure to entertain, there is also a spectacular half-time show lined up.

“We have Full Throttle Trick Riders and a little girl, she’s only nine years old, and she does Roman riding on her three ponies. She stands on their back and rides through a ring of fire,” said Stampede General Manager Melissa Churchill.

The parade was a hit Sunday, with hundreds of spectators lining the highway to watch the horses, wagons and other entries ride through town.

