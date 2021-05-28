Organizers of the third annual Dinner Under the Stars fundraiser for Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre have added a fifth week to the popular event. Online auction to bid on one of the five dinners begins June 4. (ABNC photo)

Extra week added for Vernon nature centre dinner fundraiser

Allan Brooks Nature Centre offers five outstanding dinner under the stars packages from local chefs

Imagine your own private, world-class culinary and wine tasting experience, with incredible panoramic views of the North Okanagan. To the final bidder, this will become a reality this summer.

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre presents the third annual Dinner Under the Stars auction fundraiser. Guests are invited to place a bid on any of the five private starlit dinners, featuring Vernon’s finest chefs including four- and five-course dinners, wine pairings, live entertainment, and a shuttle service to and from the nature centre, for one of the most memorable Okanagan experiences in nature.

Organizers have added one more date to the calendar in 2021.

“We are so thrilled to add Predator Ridge Resort to the lineup of incredible restaurants sponsoring the nature centre fundraiser,” said Allan Brooks manager Cheryl Hood. “Although we can’t reach as many people this way, we are confident that we can go ahead safely for our third year of hosting Dinner Under the Stars.”

Dinner Under the Stars 2021 participating restaurants include:

June 21: Gumtree Catering presents “Summer Solstice;”

July 11: Isidore’s on Main and Bamboo Beach Fusion Grille collaborate to present “East Meets West;”

July 25: Chef Mathew Morazain presents “As You Like It;”

August 8: Predator Ridge Resort presents “Globally Inspired, Locally Created;”

August 21: SilverStar Mountain Resort presents “A Night Under the Tuscan Stars.”

A complete menu for each of the dinners can be found on the Nature Centre’s website.

An online auction will open on Friday, June 4, at 9 a.m. and close on Sunday, June 6, at 8 p.m. The winning bidders will then attend their dinner with up to eight friends and family, for an intimate evening at one of the most breathtaking locations in North Okanagan.

The auction will remain open later than previous years, to allow more bidding into the evening, on Sunday, June 6.

“We are thankful that our dinners are COVID-friendly so that we can continue to provide outstanding experiences in nature, and also support our efforts to deliver quality programming and provide guests of all ages a connection to nature,” said Hood.

New sponsors for 2021 include Capri CMW, Nature’s Fare Markets, and Vernon Toyota. Proceeds from Dinner Under the Stars support the future of the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
