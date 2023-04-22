Earth Day gathering in Salmon Arm finds unique ways to focus on environment

J.L. Jackson Secondary teacher Madame Sholinder and students Evje Knutson and Jocelyn Wohlford speak about young peoples’ role in climate action. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Alivia and Dylan Vandooyeweert learn how to make environmentally friendly seed planters with Melanie Bennett from Shuswap Food Action Society. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Oliver Feenstra draws his favourite Salmon Arm trail at the Shuswap Trail Alliance booth on Earth Day at the Ross Street Plaza. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) The Lorax spent Earth Day teaching young people like Julianne Styles and Ayla Caner about the environment and conservation. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) A tree dances along the route of Runaway Moon Theatre’s Walk of the Woods Earth Day parade. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) A bundle of birch trees walk the Earth Day parade route in Salmon Arm. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Tree costumes varied from simple to tall and elaborate at the Earth Day Walk of the Woods parade in Salmon Arm. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Parading trees gathered at Ross Street Plaza after the Walk of the Woods parade, continuing to practice forest noises and swaying tree motions. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm’s Earth Day festivities on Saturday, April 22, 2023, included a Walk of the Woods tree parade hosted by Runaway Moon Theatre. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Electric vehicles were parked at the Ross Street Plaza and the vehicles’ owners were present to answer questions and talk about driving an EV. The display was organized by the Shuswap Climate Action Society. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Earth Day was celebrated with full forest fashion in Salmon Arm.

Hosted by Downtown Salmon Arm, The Salmon Arm Arts Centre and Song Sparrow Hall, the Earth Day gathering at Ross Street Plaza on April 22 was a celebration of all things Earth.

With a focus on conservation and being low-waste, the gathering featured booths from local organizations, businesses and clubs that prioritize environmentalism. Children had the opportunity to make bug houses and cardboard planters for their gardens and there were a few opportunities to take home seeds packets and saplings.

Electric vehicles were on display, Kenthen Thomas performed an educational story, Okanagan Regional Library librarian Ardie Burnham sang songs and read books to delighted children, and Song Sparrow Hall’s Clea Roddick and Craig Newnes performed live music, all while visitors checked out booths and received environmental information from local speakers.

The gathering concluded with Runaway Moon Theatre’s Walk of the Woods tree parade, which started at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre and traveled down Hudson Avenue NE, showcasing elaborate tree costumes. People of all ages participated in the parade, including some walking on stilts and a few four-legged friends.

