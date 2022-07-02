Dog ambassadors are paw-trolling the Central Okanagan

Regional District of Central Okanagan Dog Ambassadors are out to keep people safe and educated

Dog Ambassadors are out in the Central Okanagan to keep pets, their owners and their neighbours happy and healthy this summer.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan Dog Ambassadors can be found at local beaches, parks and pathways in their brightly coloured shirts as they educate people about the Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw and the My Dog Matters rewards program.

The ambassadors have leashes, bandanas and tasty treats to reward furry friends from Lake Country to Peachland. They will be available to answer questions about the best spots to take your pooch for a dip in the lake,

During the summer months, Dog Control Officers will be rolling around in vehicles and on bikes.

All dog owners in the Central Okanagan are reminded that they must have a current license. There is zero tolerance for unlicensed dogs in the Central Okanagan. Dog owners are reminded of their responsibility to leash their dog in public (unless in a designated off-leash area) and to pick up and properly dispose of their pet waste.

If you lose or find a dog, please contact the Regional District Dog Pound at 250-469-6284 as soon as possible so that we can help reunite the dog and its owner.

Everything you need to know about dog licensing and responsible dog ownership in the Central Okanagan can be found at rdco.com/dogs.

READ MORE: Fatality and injuries at Spion Kop, Lake Country

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BikingCity of KelownaDogspetSummer