Curling in Summerland was once held outdoors

In 1908, Summerland’s first curling rink was located on the community’s drinking water reservoir. The man with the bowler hat was Frank Osler. The Osler family is one of Canada’s most famous families. One of Frank Osler’s brothers was Sir William Osler, one of the world’s most esteemed medical doctors. Another brother, and Summerland land owner, was Sir Edmund Osler, national president of the Dominion Bank (later TD bank). Another brother was Britton Osler, a famous lawyer (Louis Riel trial). Another brother was Judge Fetherston Osler. (Photograph courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Winter recreation has played an important role in Summerland.

The first curling rink was set up on the community’s drinking water reservoir.

In 1908, Frank Osler was one of the members of the community club at the time. The Osler family is one of Canada’s most famous families. One of Frank Osler’s brothers was Sir William Osler, one of the world’s most esteemed medical doctors. Another brother, and Summerland land owner, was Sir Edmund Osler, national president of the Dominion Bank (later TD bank). Another brother was Britton Osler, a famous lawyer (Louis Riel trial). Another brother was Judge Fetherston Osler.

Other winter sports were also organized in Summerland.

In 1912, the community had at least three skating rinks. These were the Parkdale Rink, the Tennis Club Rink and the Ritchie Rink on Giant’s Head Mountain.

Curling, hockey and skating later moved indoors.

In 1950, the Summerland Curling Club was formed and in 1951, the Summerland Arena was opened. The arena had summer ice in place beginning in 1959.

The present-day arena and curling club was constructed in 1976. The arena is home to numerous ice-related groups and organizations, including the Summerland Steam Junior B hockey team. The curling club has a four-sheet curling rink, complete with a lounge area.

