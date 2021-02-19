‘Courageous’ Central Okanagan students tackle topics of equity, anti-racism

Despite pandemic-related challenges, students in the Central Okanagan were determined to make positive change.

Normally in February, students in the Kelowna area would gather in a multicultural potluck, to celebrate Harmony Day. However, this year they were forced to host virtual assemblies, and coordinated artistic displays with groups of students.

For 14 years youth in School District 23 (SD23) have been working to tackle and address tough topics that burden society. This year, the theme was courage – as well as equity and anti-racism. Through learning, conversations about these topics were started.

Middle school students “opened” e-books containing messages from human rights activists, radio hosts, international students, immigrants, and Indigenous educators and scholars.

“We’ve seen a lot of courage from both leaders and learners in our district this year. This harmony Day comes at a time when we all need courage to help us move forward as a society, and we appreciate both the courage of educators to lead these conversations and the courage we see from students as they express their ideas and learn more about equity and anti-racism,” said SD23 superintendent of schools, Kevin Kaardal.

Although a far reach from their regular programming, the virtual library was hailed as a huge success, as it allowed the school district to reach more students.

READ MORE: Kelowna Art Gallery exhibit showcases students’ learning on Indigenous culture

READ MORE: West Kelowna fire crews tackle structure fire reportedly caused by candle

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.