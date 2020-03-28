‘Corona Busters’: Vernon man drives vintage ambulance in appreciation of health-care workers

Rob Newport says he aims to make people smile during the COVID-19 pandemic with Ghostbusters-themed ride

Ron Newport’s vintage ambulance made an appearance at the Morning Star office Friday, March 27. Newport has outfitted the ambulance to show appreciation for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

He’s not the man you call, but he’s the man who aims to brighten your day with his vintage ambulance, complete with a Ghostbusters-themed thank you to health-care workers.

Ron Newport said the long-retired ambulance has always elicited smiles from those who see it.

Wanting to spread positive energy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he decalled the famous Ghost Busters logo and “who you gonna call?” slogan on the front doors.

Replacing the usual answer are the words, “Corona Busters!”

“I just brought it out because every time I’ve ever driven this, people come out of the woodwork and they smile, parents bring their kids over… it’s just to get people smiling,” Newport said.

Newport attached a message on the rear of the ambulance to show appreciation for the real paramedics and health-care workers who are faced with the unprecedented times.

“Thank you to the brave, dedicated health-care workers, risking their own well-being to care for us and fight COVID-19! Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful,” the sign reads.

Newport hopes no one will mistake him for an actual ambulance, and said he disabled the siren to avoid an accidental impersonation of a modern ambulance.

