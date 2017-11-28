Competitors named for Canadian Culinary Championships

Canadian Culinary Championships announce finale competitors

As our Canadian Olympic athletes are in final preparations to take on the world at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games so are the eleven chefs who won gold in their regional qualifier competition across Canada.

The 2018 Canadian Culinary Championships finalists are now confirmed. These Chefs have returned to their kitchens and many will spend the next two months training for the two day event taking place in Kelowna Feb. 2 to 3.

“We are thrilled to announce this talented line-up of chefs who will be making their way to Kelowna in February,” said Karen Blair, Co-Founder and Director of Operations and Sponsorship, Gold Medal Plates and Canadian Culinary Championships, in a press release.

“Guests will witness their talent come to life during the three competitions. If you have not yet attended the event we encourage you to come and see for yourself and be prepared to be wowed at what the chefs can do on minimal budgets, timed competitions and preparing food for hundreds of people at each of the Mystery Wine Pairing Competition, Black Box Competition and the Grand Finale events.”

Representing

British Columbia: Alex Chen – Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, Vancouver

Edmonton: Shane Chartrand – SAGE

Calgary: Blake Flann – BLAKE from Canmore

Regina: David Vinoya – Wild Sage Kitchen & Bar

Saskatoon: James McFarland – University of Saskatchewan

Winnipeg: Mike Robins – Sous Sol

Toronto: Lorenzo Loseto – George Restaurant

Ottawa: Briana Kim – Café My House

Montreal: Éric Gonzalez – L’Atelier Joël Robuchon

Nova Scotia: Barry Mooney – Gio

St. John’s: Nick Jewczyk – The Fifth Ticket

Tickets to the 2018 event are now on sale, attendees can choose from three event package options to include the Friday Mystery Wine Pairing Competition, the Black Box Competition or the Saturday Grand Finale featuring musical entertainment by Neil Osborne of 54/40 and MC Olympic Gold Medalist in Ski Cross, Ashleigh McIvor. Anticipated to be another sold out event, tickets can be purchased online at www.goldmedalplates.com.

