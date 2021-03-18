Dalvir Nahal is the March Community Champion for Respect Works Here. (Contributed)

Dalvir Nahal is the March Community Champion for Respect Works Here. (Contributed)

Community Champion: Intertwining cultures to break stereotypes

‘At the end of the day, it’s about getting to know each other,’ Dalvir Nahal says

A conversation with Dalvir Nahal is noteworthy for her enthusiasm, her compassion and her brilliant smile.

Yet, beyond those personal traits what really shines is her concern for community and making life better for others. It compels her to step forward into new responsibilities.

Nahal was born the third daughter with the customary burden of dowry to parents in India. A recent revelation about how her life has been shaped in resistance to the traditional cultural value of boys over girls, motivated her to make her own path.

She speaks of the freedom she has enjoyed in Canada and the support of her family through many pursuits including moving to Vancouver as a single woman in her 30s.

Nahal’s perspective of having privilege through opportunities underlie her desire to encourage women and girls.

“One thing I really teach in our community is how important it is for every child especially girls to live on their own because you learn that you can be independent; you can be successful, and I hope that enables women to feel more secure about themselves.”

Nahal has always been proud of her culture and is grateful to her parents for maintaining their language and celebrations after immigrating to Vernon in 1977.

Although describing her school as welcoming, Nahal remembers being called ethnic slurs and couldn’t understand why.

Once, she physically defended her brother who was teased about his turban. After getting in trouble for the episode at home, Nahal quickly changed her approach to education and laughs about how she made her Grade 2 classmates watch a Bollywood movie.

This intertwining of cultures, Nahal believes is one way to break stereotypes.

“I’m very mindful of labelling people as racist when it might just be ignorance,” she explains.

“We shouldn’t stereotype people. At the end of the day, it’s about getting to know each other.”

Sharing Indian culture was the premise for her founding Vernon’s popular Bollywood, a fundraising event that ran for six years.

She also volunteered on Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s Foundation Board raising enough in three years to name two emergency and treatment rooms.

Nahal’s fundraising experience began through celebrating Lohri, an annual Sikh festival that involves going door-to-door collecting money for a cause.

All together, her initiatives have raised nearly half-a-million dollars for local charities. Although facing her own health challenge, Nahal is acutely aware and concerned for others including international students separated from family and communal prayer due to COVID-19, and for those struggling with addiction or on the streets.

“I’ve always understood that we’re all the same; we just have different life circumstances.”

She talks passionately about ending the stigma of overdose, addressing underlying issues and promoting healing.

Nahal doesn’t shy away from those tough conversations.

“When I got cancer, I didn’t know what my purpose was, but I realized I had a higher purpose in this community. If not for cancer I wouldn’t have started Bollywood, I probably wouldn’t have run for council, but I thought what do I have to lose, except to prove I’m as good as a boy.”

The monthly Community Champion feature is submitted by Respect Works Here, which is an initiative of the Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan. They are also the host agency for the Local Immigration Partnership Council and the Thompson Okanagan Respect Network.

READ MORE: Community champion loves giving back

READ MORE: Community Champion: Youngest OKIB council member listens to heart, follows dreams

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Downtown association backs fundraiser for historic Vernon theatre

Just Posted

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Big White bumped up in COVID-19 vaccine queue

Some workers at Big White will be vaccinated as soon as this weekend

UBC Okanagan. (File)
UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

A Vernon store was broken into with the thief stealing two large crystals Wednesday night, March 17, 2021. (Expressions of Time - Facebook)
$1,500 in crystals stolen from Vernon bookstore

Expressions of Time owner cautions online shoppers to keep eyes peeled

The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society is fundraising to open a centre for orphaned and injured wildlife. (Pixabay)
Wildlife society fundraising to bring rehab centre to Kelowna

Their goal is to raise $150,000

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Chris Philpot wowed many with his speed-flying video over Skaha Lake in Penticton. (Chris Philpot / Instagram)
WATCH: Man speed-flies over South Okanagan lake in stunning video

Chris Philpot, 30, speed-flies every chance he gets since moving to the Okanagan

Premier John Horgan looks on during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier expects those who are vaccinated will get the flexibility to do more

Those vaccinated will have more flexibility ‘because they are less risk to the people around them’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A mink at a farm, taken on July 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
Quarantined B.C. mink farm resumes breeding after COVID-19 outbreak

Province approves resumption of breeding at the Victoria farm, and 8 others not in quarantine

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said they are waiting for an official letter from the province on the Victory Church shelter before seeking legal action. (Western News file photo)
BC Housing, landlord in Penticton’s legal crosshairs over Victory Church shelter

The city and council are waiting for a written declaration from the province invoking their powers

Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff are calling for kindness in response to increasing incidents of abuse received by employees. (File photo)
Abuse, threats received by Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff prompt call for kindness

CSRD confirms threats have been reported to RCMP

Police are investigating after human remains were found in Greentree Village Park in Burnaby Thursday, March 18. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Homicide investigators in Burnaby after human remains found ablaze in park

Investigators are trying to identify a body that was part of a ‘suspicious’ grass fire Thursday morning

Most Read