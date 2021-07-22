Armstrong’s Memorial Park added some colourful playground equipment courtesy of the Armstrong Regional Co-op. The local cooperative donated $15,000 to purchase the equipment. Pictured, from left, are Geoff Maile - Armstrong Regional Co-op director; Grace McCaig – Armstrong gas bar staff member; Ken Earl – Armstrong Regional Co-op director. (ARC photo)

Armstrong’s Memorial Park added some colourful playground equipment courtesy of the Armstrong Regional Co-op. The local cooperative donated $15,000 to purchase the equipment. Pictured, from left, are Geoff Maile - Armstrong Regional Co-op director; Grace McCaig – Armstrong gas bar staff member; Ken Earl – Armstrong Regional Co-op director. (ARC photo)

Co-op brightens Armstrong park with new playground equipment

Armstrong Regional Cooperative donates $15,000 for equipment housed at Memorial Park

Armstrong’s Memorial Park recently received a colourful upgrade.

Thanks to a donation from the Armstrong Regional Co-operative, new and bright red and white playground equipment was installed at the park.

The co-op donated $15,000 to the project.

A new plaque was added to the commemorative one erected in 2011 following park upgrades. Community partners who helped upgrade the park in 2021 included Shepherd’s Hardware, Armstrong Land Coalition, Armstrong Regional Coop, Armstrong Kin Club, Armstrong Lions Club, Township of Spallumcheen and the City of Armstrong.

As Memorial Park in Armstrong was upgraded in 2021 by a number of community partners, the park’s tribute stone was also updated. (Armstrong Regional Co-Op photo)

