One of the staff at Blue Heron Villa has set up part of her collection - including moving parts and lights - at the assisted living residence in Lake Country. (Contributed)

Christmas display lights up Lake Country seniors’ spirits

Assisted living staff member shares some joy with residents facing isolation

As a greater number of seniors are faced with feelings of loneliness over the holidays, others are going out of their way to light up the season.

A staff member at an assisted living residence in Lake Country has set up part of her elaborate Christmas village collection at Blue Heron Villa. Complete with moving parts and lights, the display is a wonder to see.

“Like all assisted living residences being affected by COVID, they are dealing with loneliness, among other feelings associated with being isolated,” Villa manager Gary Buckberry said.

“The village to them is like a magic elixir – the sparkle in their eyes return and there is a definite change in their mood.

”It truly has transformed the mood in the building.”

