Christmas dinner donations needed for Vernon’s homeless

Tracey and Jimmy Griffin are the faces behind Packman Opens Hearts, who serve weekly meals to those on the streets. (Contributed)

Packman Opens Hearts volunteers looking for food and gifts to help serve up warmth and heart

As many of us busy ourselves this time of year shopping for loved ones, we are being asked to consider something extra for the less fortunate.

A pre-Christmas dinner is being put together for those living rough in Vernon and organizers are hoping to send everyone away with full bellies and some gifts.

Packman Opens Hearts hosts a weekly Monday night dinner, and will be hosting its third annual full turkey Christmas dinner for the homeless and those down on their luck Dec. 20.

“It takes a village to pull off a successful Christmas for our vulnerable friends on the streets of Vernon,” organizer Tracey Griffin said. “With that said, we are hoping you will assist us making this year a big success once again.”

Items in need are: socks, gloves, toques, scarves, sweaters, under garments, personal care bags and Walmart gift cards.

Food needed includes turkey, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkin pies, dinner rolls, hot apple cider, plastic utensils, plastic soup containers and lids and plastic take-away dinner containers.

For those who want to donate but aren’t able to retrieve items, e-transfer donations are welcome at packmanopenshearts@gmail.com (password CHRISTMAS2021).

“Thank you all for your continued support. It takes a weeee village and this village is all of you,” said Griffin.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and some elves will be helping serve dinner at the Mission Boutique parking lot Dec. 20 from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, visit the Packman Opens Hearts Facebook page.

