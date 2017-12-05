Christmas comes early at Silver Star

Skiers at Silver Star Ski Resort were treated to a little something extra this past weekend

Christmas came early on the snow topped covered mountains of Silver Star Ski Resort this weekend, as little elves dropped off bundles of gifts for those mingling about the hill.

Everything from $100 gift certificates, to self-heated jackets, to mini BBQs, were hand delivered to skiers who were overjoyed to receive more than just a day of fresh powder.

Santa’s little helpers were spreading the Christmas cheer as part of Silver Star’s 60th Birthday, 60 days of give-aways event. From now until the end of winter season there will 60 different days where the mountain will be giving away all kinds of gifts to those who wander through the village.

This isn’t the only event Silver Star is undertaking to make the season extra special. From Dec. 13 till Christmas Eve catch Santa’s elves between 2 and 4 p.m. hosting free family fun activities such as snow volleyball and snow painting.

Families can also check out movie nights, craft nights and a chance to decorate Christmas trees around the village with guest services.

Watch the video below to see some of the action from this past weekend.

