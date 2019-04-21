A MEETING WITH THE BUNNY Caleb Farstad, six, gets a hug from the Easter Bunny. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Children gather for Easter festival in Summerland

Fourth annual Easter Egg-stravaganza included activities and egg hunt

It was a busy morning in Memorial Park as children and their parents gathered four the fourth annual Easter Egg-stravaganza on Saturday.

The event, presented by Remax Orchard Country in Summerland, included plenty of activities for children including face painting, a colouring contest, games and attractions and an egg hunt at noon.

READ ALSO: Children gather for Easter festival

READ ALSO: Festival planned for Easter weekend

Deborah Moore of Remax Orchard Country said the event was well attended.

“I think we’ve got thousands of people here today,” she said on Saturday.

The organizers stopped counting after the first 500 people arrived.

She said the event is becoming a popular Easter weekend tradition in Summerland.

“It grows every year,” she said. “We’re really building on something here.”

The festival was started when real estate agents at Remax wanted to host a community event.

“The Remax agents wanted to do something special for the community and families,” Moore said.

A BASKET OF EGGS Liv Webb, seven, shows the colourful Easter eggs she collected during the egg hunt at noon. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

FACE PAINTING Abi Lyons, nine, has her face painted by Erin Kooger. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

IN THE FIRE TRUCK Stella Libby, nine, wears a firefighter hat and has a seat in the Summerland Fire Department’s fire engine. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

CLIMBING A WALL Zachary Riep, five, tries to climb a climbing wall, one of the many activities for children. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Most Read