Greta Reid with GetintheLoop Okanagan and her dog. (Contributed)

Challenge your friends and co-workers to raise funds for the Kelowna BC SPCA

Register for Lock-in for Love and help the Kelowna BC SPCA reach its goal

The Kelowna BC SPCA is hoping to raise $15,000 for the provincial fundraiser Lock-in for Love.

The fundraiser usually takes place at the Kelowna shelter, with local celebrities locking themselves in the shelter’s kennels to raise funds for animals. However, due to the pandemic, the fundraiser has taken a virtual turn, explained branch manager Sean Hogan.

“Lock-in for Love runs for the month of June and on June 24, we will gather for a virtual celebration to recognize our supporters and the power of our animal-loving community,” he said.

Now, the local shelter is looking for residents to join in and help the animals in need.

“You can be creative by making your own kennel, sitting in your pet’s crate or simply locking yourself in your room or office. Share your fundraising page on social media, post pictures and videos, and tag the BC SPCA Kelowna Branch,” explained Hogan.

Challenge your friends, neighbours and colleagues to meet or beat your goal. Register as a team or individual by click here, and set up a fundraising page.

Greta Reid with GetintheLoop Okanagan is taking on the challenge and wants others to join in.

“As local business owners in Kelowna, we have faced challenges over the last year and, working with other local businesses, hear about their struggles too. We also understand the struggles non-profit organizations are faced with, unable to host fundraising galas or events that normally would provide revenue and resources. We are committed to raising $1,000, with hopes to exceed that goal,” she said.

Funds raised from Lock-in for Love go towards caring for abused, injured and homeless animals in the Kelowna Branch. This includes spay/neuter, medical attention, and cruelty investigations. You can also donate to the BC SPCA Kelowna Team – lockin.spca.bc.ca/team/kelownabranch.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available. If you would like any further information, please contact Karin Massar, BC SPCA Kelowna at kmassar@spca.bc.ca or call direct 250-859-2472.

