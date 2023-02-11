Around 60 students from 12 Central Okanagan schools took part in the First Lego League Challenge on Saturday at UBCO. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Central Okanagan students take part in Lego challenge at UBCO

12 teams from various schools took part in the competition

Young students put their Lego and robotic skills to the test at UBC Okanagan on Saturday (Feb. 11).

Central Okanagan students aged 9–16 participated in the 2023 First Lego League Challenge, a competition where the young participants explored and created solutions using effective energy to help real-world problems for a better energy future.

Around 60 students spread over 12 teams (schools) competed in the event on Saturday. They also had to build and program a Lego robot that could complete energy-efficient missions in a timed competition. Many proud parents came to watch their kids take part in the challenge.

Besides building their creations and finding ways to solve real-life situations in a small period of time, the event also helped with team-building, problem solving, collaboration, and more.

Students from the UBCO’s aerospace program were in attendance with some activities and their own creations for the participating grade-school students to see. Engineering graduate student Nasim Hajati also spoke to the kids as part of a presentation.

“We are grateful for the staff who work to provide these opportunities for young innovators, and the community partners like UBCO who welcome and inspire lifelong learners,” said Central Okanagan Public Schools Superintendent, Kevin Kaardal. “Events like the First Lego League Challenge teach students that when they work together and build their skills, they can have an impact on real-world issues.”

The First Lego League Challenge has taken place in more than 80 countries.

