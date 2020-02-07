Megan Fowles (left) and Piper Cahoon share their excitement on stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Thursday where they were crowned Queen and Princess Silver Star (respectively) the 60th. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Carnival crowns 60th Queen Silver Star

Queen and Princess LX kick off Vernon Winter Carnival

A royal tradition reigning 60 years strong has crowned its latest.

Queen and Princess Silver Star LX were proclaimed during an elaborate evening at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Thursday.

Miss Okanagan Restoration Services Megan Fowles was crowned Queen and Miss Johnston Meier Insurance Piper Cahoon took the Princess title. The pair will be officially crowned at the Coronation Friday, at 5 p.m. at the Ice Palace at Civic Plaza.

The pair were among six candidates in the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program, which started six months ago.

Cahoon also earned the talent scholarship, for her ribbon dance. Fowles topped the Knowledge of Vernon exam during the program, earned the Speech Award and also the Blossom Award. The girls’ success sparked joy and even some tears in the crowd, particularly from Sarah Moorhouse of Okanagan Restoration Services as she watched her candidate take the top title.

Miss North Okanagan Optimist Club Eva Calder was named Miss Congeniality.

Miss Vernon Volkswagen Quintessa Louis took home the Spirit Award, People’s Choice for the talent for her fancy shawl dance and the fundraising scholarship.

In total, $7,000 was awarded in scholarships to the candidates for various skills including essay writing, speech, knowledge of Vernon and more.

Queen and Princess Silver Star will be at many Vernon Winter Carnival events over the next 10 days and will serve as ambassadors for Greater Vernon through the next year.

“Every one of the candidates are a winner, each a unicorn,” said Deb White, Carnival chairperson.

Local dignitaries also congratulated the young ladies for all they have achieved in the program and how much they have grown.

“I just think of tonight and the first night we introduced them and they were all quiet and shy,” said Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster.

While there were only six candidates this year, the program has seen hundreds take part since the first Queen was crowned in 1961 – Rhondda Oliver Biggs.

“It was changed the life of over 700 candidates,” said White.

The new royalty are among more than 90 entries taking part in Saturday’s parade, which starts at noon on 27th Street, travelling down 30th Avenue and 31st Street.

READ MORE: Parade closes down Vernon streets

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Vernon Winter Carnival continues until Feb. 16 with more than 125 events. Everything from a Kids Carnival to broomball competitions fill the 10-day agenda. And marking its 60th year.

The Carnival Kickoff and Celebration goes tonight at Kin Race Track from 4-7 p.m. There is a Cheers shuttle from the rec centre for anyone wanting to park at the rec centre.

READ MORE: Alumni trumpet band strikes emotional chord for Vernon girls

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Schools in South Okanagan receive much-needed donations

Just Posted

Comedian Sunee Dhaliwal brings laughs to Vernon

Sunee Dhaliwal performs at The Green Pub in Vernon on Friday Feb. 28

Final stretch begins for Warriors with Friday night tilt

West Kelowna hosts the Trail Smoke Eaters in 7th last game of season

Okanagan and Similkameen regions have lost 90% of wetlands since 1800: board

Board said urban development and agriculture are reasons for wetland loss

Top basketball teams return to Kelowna Secondary for Western Canada tournament

The Owls will look to beat their 5th place finish at last year’s tournament starting Thursday night

When nature calls on the Okangan Rail Trail

Coldstream council puts forward design considerations to RDNO

Fashion Fridays: what you need to know when buying jeans

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kelowna fire crews battle stubborn smouldering tree blaze

The fire has apparently been burning for several days

Carnival crowns 60th Queen Silver Star

Queen and Princess LX kick off Vernon Winter Carnival

Cat found in 7-Eleven Dumpster in Smithers recovering, after anonymous donation

The Northwest Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid-February

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

Car veers off South Okanagan road and into pond

The incident occured near Okanagan Falls off Lakeside Road

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Most Read