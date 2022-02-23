Capital project funds available for North Okanagan-Shuswap projects

Applications are now being taken until March 1 for capital project funds from the Co-op Community Spaces Program. (Communityspaces.ca)

Co-ops across Western Canada – including the Armstrong Regional Cooperative – are helping to create places for everyone through the Co-op Community Spaces Program.

Now entering its seventh year, the program is dedicating $1 million in funding and is accepting applications for capital projects that will bring Western Canadian communities together.

Co-op Community Spaces supports local projects dedicated to recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture. Capital funding between $25,000 and $150,000 is available per project. Co-op invites registered non-profit organizations, registered charities or community service co-operatives to apply online before March 1.

“The Armstrong Regional Cooperative is committed to serving our community and our members,” said Armstrong Regional Co-op marketing and sales manager Jason Keis. “Finding ways to support our community is even more important as we’ve all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re looking forward to a time when we’ll all be able to gather as a community again and we encourage all of our community organizations who could benefit from Community Spaces capital funding to apply.”

Co-op Community Spaces was launched in 2015 to help protect, beautify and improve spaces across Western Canada. Since then, it has provided $10.5 million to 147 projects that improve the social, economic and environmental well being of local communities.

Federated Co-operatives Limited administers the giving program on behalf of more than 160 independent local co-ops across Western Canada that form the Co-operative Retailing System.

To learn more about Co-op Community Spaces or apply for funding, visit communityspaces.ca.

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap cooperative reaches 100 years

READ MORE: Armstrong Regional Co-op providing capital project funding

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Charity and Donations