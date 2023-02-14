Black Mountain Liquor Store at 2040 Joe Riche Road is set to open soon. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Black Mountain liquor store set to open this month

It’s the first store from a major development announced in late 2019

Kelowna residents in the Black Mountain area will soon be able to get their liquor a lot quicker.

Photos and posts have been teased in the Black Mountain Community Facebook group since September and now after six months, Black Mountain Liquor Store is soon to open.

On Feb. 4, a post in the Facebook group asked for people looking for part-time work to apply to work at the new store. Someone commented on the post, asking when the store is opening. A reply said “hoping within the next two weeks if everything works out.”

The liquor store is the first step of a major development that was announced in December 2019 that also includes a grocery store, a daycare, and more.

Black Mountain Liquor Store is located at 2040 Joe Riche Road.

