Big White ready to open

Kelowna - The ski resort has had plenty of snow

Snow is falling at Big White and the ski hill is ready for the winter season.

Big White Ski Resort opens Thursday and although the temperature is expected to be warmer Wednesday, it’s looking like a good start to the season, said Big White communications officer Mason Buettner.

The alpine base was 95 centimeters, Tuesday afternoon.

Related: What’s new at Big White

The express bus will be operating seven days per week, according to a Big White press release.

In previous years, the bus operated Monday through Thursday during school holidays, but new this year, it will make one pickup at the McDonald’s in Willow Park at 8:10 a.m. and leave Big White at 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, according to a press release.

“Normal operations will continue Friday through Sunday and on school holidays with the full roster of pickup locations and times. The added service allows easier access to the resort for shift workers, seniors and locals in general,” according to the resort.

Recently, Big White also experienced a real estate boom.

“The 2016/17 season has marked an important year for Big White Ski Resort’s real estate market, as more listings have been sold and more development has taken place on the resort than in the last 10 years combined,” according to a press release.

The last boom took place between 2003 to 2006, with “large accommodation projects such as Stonebridge, Aspens, Copper Kettle, and various units in Happy Valley were built to meet the demands of international buyers.”

A demand has been made for single-family mountain homes, individual family homes, duplexes and a neighbourhood of ski-in, ski-out cabins.

Related: Visitor faces Big White’s difficult housing situation

The ski hill has also been selected to send-off Canada’s 2018 Winter Olympic team.

The resort beat out Whistler, Banff, Jasper and and Mount Tremblant in Quebec.

