Bernard Avenue in Kelowna prepares for pedestrians

Bernard Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from St. Paul Street to Okanagan Lake

Summer is officially in full swing as Bernard Avenue in Kelowna shuts down to traffic and transformed into a pedestrian street.

City crews are currently tree trimming and setting up barriers from St. Paul Street all the way down to Okanagan Lake.

Restaurants will begin to expand their patios to allow for more patrons to enjoy not only local food and beverages but also the action that will be taking place on Bernard.

The pop-up program Meet-Me-on-Bernard will take over the downtown starting July 1 and artists, business owners and non-profit organizations will be sharing their projects such as staging a fashion show, running a fitness class or holding a concert.

The free pop-ups will be located along the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard Avenue.

The action continues until Sept. 5, when Bernard will once again allow cars as Kelowna heads into the fall.

Tree trimming is underway and barriers have been set up for the summer closure of Bernard Ave in downtown #Kelowna @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/5V3GBQPled — Brittany Webster (@thebrittwebster) June 27, 2022

