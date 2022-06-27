City of Kelowna crews setting up Bernard for pedestrians. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)

Bernard Avenue in Kelowna prepares for pedestrians

Bernard Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from St. Paul Street to Okanagan Lake

Summer is officially in full swing as Bernard Avenue in Kelowna shuts down to traffic and transformed into a pedestrian street.

City crews are currently tree trimming and setting up barriers from St. Paul Street all the way down to Okanagan Lake.

Restaurants will begin to expand their patios to allow for more patrons to enjoy not only local food and beverages but also the action that will be taking place on Bernard.

The pop-up program Meet-Me-on-Bernard will take over the downtown starting July 1 and artists, business owners and non-profit organizations will be sharing their projects such as staging a fashion show, running a fitness class or holding a concert.

The free pop-ups will be located along the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard Avenue.

The action continues until Sept. 5, when Bernard will once again allow cars as Kelowna heads into the fall.

READ MORE: Showcase your business, art or skills during Meet-Me on Bernard in Kelowna

