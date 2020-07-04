Volunteers with the Summerland Fire Department set up a plaque in honour of Richard Estabrooks, a former firefighter. The plaque was presented in spring of 2020. (Contributed)

Bench plaque recognizes former Summerland firefighter

Volunteers with fire department set up plaque in honour of Richard Estabrooks

Members of the Summerland Fire Department assisted in setting up a bench with a plaque in memory of Richard Estabrooks.

Estabrooks, a former firefighter, died in early October at the age of 58.

Members of the fire department set up a plaque in his honour. The plaque reads, “In memory of Richie Estabrooks. You will be missed. — Your Summerland Fire Department Family.”

The bench is in the Trout Creek area, at a walking path.

The volunteers who assisted include John Waycott, Jim McKelvey, Larry Vogel, Dave McCauley, Duarte Borba, Bill Boerboom, Lloyd Miskiman, Rick Leardo, Bruce Hallquist and Dave Chuback.

