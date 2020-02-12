Evan Harris rushes around his property preparing to minimize fire impact at Burragate, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, as a nearby fire threatens the area. Thousands of people are fleeing their homes and helicopters are dropping supplies to towns at risk of wildfires as hot, windy conditions threaten already fire-ravaged southeastern Australian communities. The danger is centered on Australia’s most populous states, including coastal towns that lost homes in earlier fires. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

BeadTrails holds fundraisers for Australian fire relief

Summerland business creates new bead and will hold barbecue on Feb. 14

A Summerland business is holding a fundraising campaign to support Australia following recent bush fires.

The fires have claimed 29 human lives as well as an estimated one billion animals. More than 10 million hectares has been destroyed, leaving 244 animal species without sufficient food or shelter.

To provide help, BeadTrail Experience in Summerland has introduced Australian fundraising beads which are available at the store in Summerland as well as at other businesses around the province.

The double bead set represents a koala climbing a eucalyptus tree, framed by a locally designed wooden bead of the continent of Australia with the inscription, Bead by Bead.

READ ALSO: Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

READ ALSO: 2 Aussie wildfires merge into inferno; man seriously burned

The beads sell fo $8.95 plus tax, with $5 from the purchase of each bead donated to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and the RSPCA New South Wales Bushfire Appeal.

In addition, BeadTrails together with Nesters Market in Summerland is hosting an Aussie style barbie on Friday, Feb. 14 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The event will have burgers and brats and some tasty toppings courtesy of Maple Roch and dessert locally crafted by Nummers. The event will run at BeadTrails Experience, 13207 Victoria Rd. N. in Summerland.

Detonate Brewing, Heavens Gate Estate Winery and Maple Leaf Spirits will be serving craft beer, local wine and hot cocktails at the launch event.

Volunteers who have their Food Safe certificate are asked to contact info@beadtrails.com.

“We want to send a whole lot of love and support down under,” said Karen Griggs owner of BeadTrails Experience. “B.C, has suffered the impact of fire and while we cannot begin to fathom the scope of the crisis in Australia, we can do our best to help combat it” she adds.

The event is by donation with BeadTrails collecting $20 per ticket. Each ticket entitles the bearer to a campaign bead, burger or bratwurst and beverage token. Additional beverage tokens can be purchased on site where attendees can bid on silent auction items.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
AlleyCATS Okanagan: Pet of the week

Just Posted

Kelowna metropolitan area grew by 43 per cent between 1996-2016: Report

Over twenty year period, Kelowna CMA grew from 136,000 to almost 195,000 people

City of West Kelowna endorses plan for $11 million loan to build new city hall

The new facility will cost an estimated $18 million in total

Okanagan faces increased temperatures, flooding: climate projections report

Report suggests more fires, water shortages, smoke days, spring flooding

AlleyCATS Okanagan: Pet of the week

Meet Frosty a five-year-old Himalayan Flame Point cat

$17,000 income gap between Central Okanagan and WFN households: Report

Report said average WFN household makes $54,000 while average Central Okanagan household makes $71,000

Ballet Kelowna explores love in Valentine’s Day show

The program will showcase three Canadian choreographers’ works

Traffic slows along Highway 3 following vehicle incident near Headley

It’s unclear when the incident will be cleared

BeadTrails holds fundraisers for Australian fire relief

Summerland business creates new bead and will hold barbecue on Feb. 14

Ridesharing company with province-wide licensing to start in Metro Vancouver

The company is the first to be approved to operate province-wide

‘Guy Fawkes’ maps out Vernon’s crime hot spots

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP discourage any type of vigilantism

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of assaulting escort

North Okanagan man awaits sentence hearing, scheduled for March 2 in Vernon

Survivor kittens find their forever home in Okanagan

Okanagan couple opens their home to feral kittens rescued a year ago and in need of medical help.

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Nanaimo man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

Most Read