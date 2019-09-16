Westside-Kelowna MLA Ben Stewart helping at the Westside Community - Central Okanagan Food Bank

BC Thanksgiving Food Drive returns to Central Okanagan

Residents are asked to consider donating on Sept. 21

This week the Central Okanagan Food Bank is looking for your help to fill the need during the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Residents living in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country are asked to consider contributing non-perishable items to the less fortunate and vulnerable families in the region, this Thanksgiving.

This is the ninth year the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive has taken place in the Central Okanagan. The project started in the city of Burnaby to assist the local food bank. It has now expanded province-wide and can assist dozens of community food banks serving more than 50 cities in B.C.

From Sept. 16 to 21, community volunteers will be busy dropping leaflets at homes across the Central Okanagan. Westside-Kelowna MLA Ben Stewart and Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson will also be volunteering during the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Residents are asked to place their donations on their doorstep by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. Volunteers will then return to collect the donations on that morning and deliver them to the Central Okanagan Food Bank to help feed the community.

