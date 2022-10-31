Bats, clown faces and more carved at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Leon shelter celebrates spooky season

Kelowna Gospel Mission was all in on spooky season at the Leon Avenue shelter on Halloween.

Staff and residents carved a total of 15 pumpkins in all different designs, and will be lit throughout the day today at the shelter.

Staff and residents at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission carved pumpkins to celebrate Halloween. (Submitted)

Staff and residents at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission carved pumpkins to celebrate Halloween. (Submitted)

Staff and residents at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission carved pumpkins to celebrate Halloween. (Submitted)

Staff and residents at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission carved pumpkins to celebrate Halloween. (Submitted)

Case worker Chris Moffatt said that events like these are good to get conversation flowing.

“The pumpkin carving event organically brought the community together not only to carve creative pumpkin designs, but also sparked meaningful discussions.”

READ MORE: COSAR is prepared for tricks and treats on Kelowna’s Halloween night

READ MORE: Ghosts and goblins haunting Kelowna community

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaHalloween

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?
Next story
PHOTOS: A happy Halloween in downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

Screen grab of the alleged fight at the Kelowna Community Theatre. (YouTube)
Police investigate fight at Steve-o show in Kelowna

RCMP look for information on hit and run (File photo)
Significant injuries following hit and run in Black Mountain

Halloween in Kelowna 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
PHOTOS: A happy Halloween in downtown Kelowna

Staff and residents at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission carved pumpkins to celebrate Halloween. (Submitted)
Bats, clown faces and more carved at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission