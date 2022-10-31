Bats, clown faces and more carved at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Kelowna Gospel Mission was all in on spooky season at the Leon Avenue shelter on Halloween.

Staff and residents carved a total of 15 pumpkins in all different designs, and will be lit throughout the day today at the shelter.

Staff and residents at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission carved pumpkins to celebrate Halloween. (Submitted)

Case worker Chris Moffatt said that events like these are good to get conversation flowing.

“The pumpkin carving event organically brought the community together not only to carve creative pumpkin designs, but also sparked meaningful discussions.”

