Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Have a great video idea? Email:arnold.lim@blackpress.ca
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.
The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala is held in February
James and Claire Young are travelling across the world in their modified camper
Christina Harwood-Jones was hoping to have a place for the holidays in Kelowna
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health
Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way
Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice
Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016
The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers
Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith
An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday
Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend