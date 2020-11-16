Christmas can be a tough time for those suffering from dementia. (File photo)

Christmas can be a tough time for those suffering from dementia. (File photo)

Alzheimer’s Society helping Okanagan residents prepare for the holidays

Webinars look at new challenges COVID-19 brings and how that affects those with dementia

The winter season brings along with it many different festivals and holidays and, for many Okanagan residents, socializing with family, friends and our wider community. The current COVID-19 situation is presenting new challenges and uncertainty to what can be an already stressful time – a feeling that is even more acute for people affected by dementia in the area.

Remembering a grandchild’s name, being included in group conversations or visiting a new place are all experiences that may challenge a person living with the disease and affect their experience of the holidays. To increase awareness and provide strategies to help local caregivers and people living with dementia prepare for the holidays during COVID-19, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering two free webinars this month.

“The holidays can present difficulties for people living with dementia for a multitude of reasons,” Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s provincial coordinator Carly Gronlund said. “Large groups of people, different activities happening at the same time, background noise, unfamiliar places and visual stimulus like flickering candles – these factors can all easily lead to sensory overload for a person living with dementia.”

This year’s holiday gatherings will undoubtedly look different and that uncertainty can add additional challenges for people living with dementia, caregivers, family members and friends.

READ MORE: Vernon author documents dementia journey

In the first of the two webinars, caregivers will learn how to adapt their plans to minimize stress during the holiday season. This one-hour session will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and will provide strategies on several topics, including gift giving and visiting in care.

The second session will be the first of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s new ‘Lived experience’ webinar series which is created by people with lived experience of the disease. In this webinar, on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m., two people living with dementia will share the impact of COVID-19 on their preparations for this holiday season. This session will focus on the experience that people living with dementia have and explore why it looks different, including the differences for someone who lives with a partner compared to someone who lives alone in the community.

“It’s important to understand what a person may find challenging so that we can adapt accordingly. Even small changes can make a big difference and ensure everyone has the best holiday experience possible,” Gronlund said.

The Society hosts free dementia education webinars every week for anyone affected by dementia or interested in learning more. Other upcoming webinars include:

  • Virtual visits: Making the most of video calling (Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2 p.m.): Explore strategies to maximize success when video calling.
  • Long-distance caregiving (Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m.): Practical tips on providing meaningful caregiving support from a distance. For caregivers.
  • Driving and dementia (Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m.): Learn how dementia may affect a person’s driving abilities and strategies to ease the transition for driving cessation. For caregivers and people living with dementia.

To register for any of these webinars, visit alzbc.org/webinars.

READ MORE: Care home restrictions break Lake Country couple’s heart

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alzheimer's DiseaseChristmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cram the Cruiser shifts gears in Lake Country
Next story
Lake Country’s old horses benefit from unique fundraiser

Just Posted

Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign. File photo.
Westside Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign kicks off

The campaign runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24, except Sundays

Old Friends Canada volunteers Susan and Joelle with 20-year-old Haley, whose owner died and left him homeless. But thanks to Old Friends, Haley loves his new forever home. (Contributed)
Lake Country’s old horses benefit from unique fundraiser

Final days to support Horsey Ladies Okanagan’s fundraiser

Christmas can be a tough time for those suffering from dementia. (File photo)
Alzheimer’s Society helping Okanagan residents prepare for the holidays

Webinars look at new challenges COVID-19 brings and how that affects those with dementia

Kelowna Secondary School. (SD23 photo)
Another unrelated COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

School district stressed exposure not related to previous ones

Highway 97C Nov. 14.
Highway 97C crash claims one life

A man died Saturday night while travelling on Highway 97C

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

While the traditional Summerland Festival of Lights will not proceed this year, a drive-by event has been scheduled for Nov. 27, following COVID-19 safety protocols. (Summerland Review file photo)
Summerland to hold drive-by light-up event

Festive season event on Nov. 27 to follow COVID-19 safety protocols

Samantha Savoy (Left) plays for Bischofswerda FV 08, a club that competes in 3.Liga in Germany. (Submitted)
UBC Okanagan soccer alum’s long road to becoming pro

Samantha Savoy was in a devastating car crash in 2016

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. fields tough COVID-19 questions on urban restrictions

Ban on private social gatherings as business, school carry on

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read