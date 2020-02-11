AlleyCATS Okanagan: Pet of the week

I might be called Frosty, but I am anything but. I am a sweet kitten.

Hi, I am Frosty.

I am currently in the care of Alley Cats Alliance, looking for love and a new place to call home.

I am a five-year-old Himalayan Flame Point with handsome blue eyes and luscious silky fur.

However, I have a chronic upper respiratory condition that makes me sneeze and have a lot of boogers. This means I can’t live with any other pets in my forever home, so you would have to love only me.

This condition doesn’t hold me back, I am still an active, playful and personable gentleman.

I cannot wait to find a home where I can look out the window, sit on your lap and have a good brushing. Recently I was living in a hoarding situation and had to be rescued by Alley Cats. While I love the care and attention of Alley Cats it’s time for me to cuddle up to a new guardian.

If you want to meet me please email Alley Cats at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com.

