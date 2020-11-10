AlleyCats Okanagan: Pet of the week

Brotherly love has never been so strong as it is with two bonded felines in the care of AlleyCats Alliance.
Baron and Taloose are both just over a year old and are sweet as pie.
Unfortunately, the two brothers were abandoned by a renter and discovered by someone else in the home who heard them meowing.
AlleyCats has given the two a clean bill of health and has made them ready for adoption.
Baron and Taloose must go to a home together but are both litter trained and ready for cuddles.
If you are interested in adopting these two boys please contact AlleyCats at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com or message them on their Facebook page.
