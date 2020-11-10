Baron and Taloose are looking for a home together.

AlleyCats Okanagan: Pet of the week

Meet two lovely felines looking for their forever homes

Brotherly love has never been so strong as it is with two bonded felines in the care of AlleyCats Alliance.

Baron and Taloose are both just over a year old and are sweet as pie.

Unfortunately, the two brothers were abandoned by a renter and discovered by someone else in the home who heard them meowing.

AlleyCats has given the two a clean bill of health and has made them ready for adoption.

Baron and Taloose must go to a home together but are both litter trained and ready for cuddles.

If you are interested in adopting these two boys please contact AlleyCats at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com or message them on their Facebook page.

READ MORE: AlleyCats Okanagan: Pets of the week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna man with dementia joins campaign to keep loved ones connected
Next story
Okanagan service club marks milestone anniversary

Just Posted

Constable Neil Bruce Middle School. (SD23)
COVID-19 exposure at West Kelowna’s Constable Neil Bruce Middle School

Interior Health lists the exposure date as Nov. 2

The COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre has moved to the Vernon Health Centre at 1440-14th Ave. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health discourages non-essential travel following spike in COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry recently issued regional orders for Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health

Susannah-Joy Schuilenberg. (William & Associates Counselling Services)
Falsely credentialed Kelowna therapist to stop use of ‘doctor’, ‘psychologist’ titles

The CPCA noted despite Schuilenberg’s false credentials, her ‘professional competency was not shown to be lacking’

Highway camera in Glacier National Park at approximately 12:30 p.m. today. (Screenshot)
Vehicle crash closes Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Highway not expected to open until at least 6 p.m.

(Lacombe Express File Photo)
Respecting Indigenous water sustainability ethics in the Okanagan

The Community Water Forum was held via Zoom on Nov. 5

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

RCMP officers ended a pursuit Nov. 9, 2020 using a spike belt near Revelstoke. (Black Press - file photo)
Police pursuit ends with spike belt near Revelstoke

The immobilized vehicle fails to stop for police near Salmon Arm before racing east

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
27 new cases of COVID-19 overnight in Interior Health

A total of 146 cases are active and one person is currently hospitalized with the virus

Vernon Lions Club members Simon Dufresne (left), Bobbe MacKenzie, Brian Willows and president Sharon Cain have put together a display at 105 3301 30th Ave. in celebration of the club’s 75th anniversary. A limited celebration for current and past Lions takes place Nov. 19. Register by calling Brian at 250-542-8975. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan service club marks milestone anniversary

Vernon Lions celebrate 75 years amid COVID-19

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

(Vancouver Renewable Energy Coop photo)
HOLM: Renewable Natural Gas

Margaret Holm is a new columnist writing about solutions to global warming

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Baron and Taloose are looking for a home together.
AlleyCats Okanagan: Pet of the week

Meet two lovely felines looking for their forever homes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read