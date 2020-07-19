Okanagan geologist Murray Raod examines the steep cliffs of Crater Mountain or mkʷiwt quell quell sta, a volcano at Trout Creek Canyon from the Summerland Golf Course. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Active volcanoes in South Okanagan

Crater Mountain is one of 16 volcanoes of the Penticton Group of Volcanoes

This photograph shows Okanagan geologist Murray Raod examining the steep cliffs of Crater Mountain or mkʷiwt quell quell sta.

This ancient volcano is located across Trout Creek Canyon from the Summerland Golf Course.

READ ALSO: Summerland mountain part of a group of volcanos

READ ALSO: Downtown Summerland businesses have changed

Crater Mountain is one of 16 volcanoes of the Penticton Group of Volcanoes (Penticton to Peachland).

A unique geological feature in Summerland, connected to the volcanos, arethe Summerland cannonballs.

These are round rocks, created when lava is expelled by a volcano.There is minial crystallization in the interior of these round rocks.

The current theory of how these were formed was when Rattlesnake Mountain erupted (estimated at 60 million years ago) the lava bombs fell into an adjoining lake, quickly cooled, producing the round shape and minimal rock crystals.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon videographer an ‘accidential historian’
Next story
QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

Just Posted

Okanagan Tory MPs: Liberals lack focus on pandemic economic recovery

Liberals chastised for absence of national economy recovery plan

Active volcanoes in South Okanagan

Crater Mountain is one of 16 volcanoes of the Penticton Group of Volcanoes

QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

The heir to the British throne celebrates his birthday on July 22

Kelowna artist’s pandemic reflections on display at Vernon gallery

Melissa Dinwoodie created 60 paintings in 60 days during a layoff period caused by the pandemic

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

28 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. including baby in neonatal intensive care unit

Health officials announce outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital, a case at Site C Dam, more cases in Kelowna

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

New houseboat company up and running on Shuswap Lake

Sicamous Houseboats has moved in to the former Waterway Houseboats property.

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

Investigation underway after person dies while being held at Enderby RCMP detachment

The individual’s death occurred Monday, July 13, according to B.C.’s police watchdog

Six Kelowna General Hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Interior Health confirmed these cases are connected to the cluster in the community from Canada Day

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Most Read