Acclaimed author to talk mental health at Vernon event

Paul Young, author of bestselling book The Shack, to join Emily Dahl Foundation for Fireside Chat June 8

Canadian author Paul Young, who wrote the critically acclaimed novel, the Shack, will join Vernon-based foundation, the Emily Dahl Foundation, for a Fireside Chat event in June 2021. (YouTube)

Bestselling Canadian author of the Shack will be joining a Vernon-based foundation to talk about mental health next month.

The Emily Dahl Foundation — founded in 2019 in memory of Sherman Dahl’s daughter, Emily — is set to host a fireside chat June 8, 2021, at Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre.

There, at 7 p.m., Dahl will be joined by worldwide acclaimed author Paul Young.

Young, who describes himself as a “simple man,” was born in Grande Prairie, Alta., but grew up essentially everywhere else, from “the highlands of Netherlands New Guinea” to Portland, Oregon.

“Paul and I will discuss the reality that our purpose in life is to be happy,” Dahl said. “(We) will discuss the need to live deeply so the time here does not go to waste. The quality of our life depends on how deeply we live each moment and not the emotional and material comforts.”

Registration for the event is open on eventbrite.com.

For more information on the event, visit emilydahlfoundation.com.

