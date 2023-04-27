This historic photo is of the little white school house, circa 1911. It was later replaced by the Oyama Elementary School in 1916. The photo is from Alan Aldred's Manuscript.

A look back at Lake Country’s history

Photos supplied by Lake Country Museum & Archives

~Lake Country Museum & Archives

