A look back at Lake Country’s history

This historic photo is ofthe little white school house, circa 1911. It was later replaced by the Oyama Elementary School in 1916.
The photo is from Alan Aldred’s Manuscript.
~Lake Country Museum & Archives
Photos supplied by Lake Country Museum & Archives
